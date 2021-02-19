Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $195,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,224 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

