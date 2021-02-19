Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.58. 774,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,144,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

