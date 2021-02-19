HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 4,438,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,025,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in HUYA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

