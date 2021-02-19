Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.33.

CHE.UN stock remained flat at $C$7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,243. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.53. The firm has a market cap of C$649.33 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

