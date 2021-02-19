Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.23.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.70. 2,124,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,689. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

