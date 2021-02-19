SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.13 and last traded at $140.28. Approximately 688,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 152,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -179.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $130,342.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,581 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

