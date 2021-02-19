Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,886.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,688.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

