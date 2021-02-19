Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 76 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

NYSE TDOC traded up $9.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.01. 66,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.55. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

