Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,324. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.