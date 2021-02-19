Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.08 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,446. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

