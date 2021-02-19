Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 419 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $223.65. 13,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

