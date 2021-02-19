Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

WY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 108,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

