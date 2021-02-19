State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $165,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

