GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.99. 61,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,381. The firm has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

