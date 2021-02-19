Hyman Charles D Has $1.36 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. 1,466,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

