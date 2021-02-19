Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $260.51 million, a P/E ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

