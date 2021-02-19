Balentine LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $95.71. 331,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $111.10. The company has a market capitalization of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

