RWC Asset Management LLP Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198,012 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 701.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.78. 359,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

