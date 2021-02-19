616 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.63. 105,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,144. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.