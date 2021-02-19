Personal Wealth Partners Invests $272,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $6.15 on Friday, hitting $214.63. 322,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,261,778. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $341.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

