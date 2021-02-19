Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

ADI traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.68. 120,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

