Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.56

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$40.56 and last traded at C$40.32, with a volume of 17485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,500.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

