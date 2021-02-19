AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.66 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 290588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALA shares. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$22.50 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.04.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.67%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.