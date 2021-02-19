Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $20.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

VECO stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 26,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,152. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

