Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $63.20

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $68.48. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,245. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

