Golden State Equity Partners Makes New $454,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 64,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

