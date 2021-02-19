Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 46,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,023. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.96. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

