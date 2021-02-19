VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.82-1.87 for the period.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. 47,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.