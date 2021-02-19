American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,254,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,721,000 after buying an additional 330,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.