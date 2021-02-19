Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 448 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,839. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $685.31. 13,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,354. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $717.44 and its 200 day moving average is $745.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

