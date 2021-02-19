All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.