Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. Barnes Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,531. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

