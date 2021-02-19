Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Energo has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $232,063.94 and $2,862.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

