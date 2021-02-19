Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,621 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $55,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

