Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.34. 103,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,836. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

