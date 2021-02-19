Herc (NYSE:HRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $76.20.

Get Herc alerts:

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.