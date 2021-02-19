New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,034 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $366,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $77,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.55. 42,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

