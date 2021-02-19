iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Trimmed by River & Mercantile LLC

River & Mercantile LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of River & Mercantile LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

