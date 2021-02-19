Golden State Equity Partners Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after buying an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after buying an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,811. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

