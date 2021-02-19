Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.63. 227,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,061. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

