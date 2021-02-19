Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 739,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $237.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

