Arrow Financial Corp Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern by 150.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Southern by 245.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth $24,670,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 65,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.