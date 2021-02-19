ImageCoin Market Cap Hits $290,390.25 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $290,390.25 and approximately $155,189.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,921,297 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.