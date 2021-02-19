-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.66). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $156.70. 15,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $176.49. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.