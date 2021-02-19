State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $286.08 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $286,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.81. The company had a trading volume of 316,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $392.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

