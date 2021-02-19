Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. Teekay LNG Partners also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

TGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.45. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,950. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.