Hyman Charles D Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $298.00. 21,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $374.39. The company has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.