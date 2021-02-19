Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 5,913 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 2.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.00. 170,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,531. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $441.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.