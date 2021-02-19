Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target at $30.89

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $$22.84 on Friday. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.