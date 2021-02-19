Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 5,481 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. 165,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

